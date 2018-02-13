Worcester Warriors: David Denton to exit as Ashley Beck & Cornell Du Preez join

Ashley Beck (left) and Cornell du Preez take Warriors ' total of signings for next season to three

Scotland international lock forward David Denton is to leave Worcester Warriors this summer after just one season with the Premiership club.

But Warriors have made two new signings for next season.

Forward Cornell du Preez, Denton's Scotland team-mate, is to move south from Edinburgh on a two-year contract.

Seven-times capped Wales international centre Ashley Beck is also coming from Ospreys on a two-year deal, while Marco Mama has signed a new one-year deal.

South Africa-born Denton, 28, has made 14 appearances for Warriors since moving to Sixways last summer.

"We're sorry to see Dents go. He's a really good bloke," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "We know he'll continue to give his all in the blue and gold for the rest of the season."

Six-times capped back row forward Du Preez, who is expected to be joined next season at Sixways by his Edinburgh team-mate Duncan Weir, becomes the club's third signing for 2018-19, along with Beck and the return of prop Callum Black.

"Cornell is a fantastic player with exceptional skills. His all-round game will be of huge benefit," added Solomons.

Ospreys academy product Beck, 27, has scored 28 tries in 131 games for the Welsh region.

"I'll forever be thankful to Ospreys for the opportunities I've been given," said Beck. "But I feel it's the right time for a new challenge.

"I'm excited about joining a backline full of pace and energy."

But that backline may be shorn of new Wales international winger Josh Adams, who has repeatedly been linked with a return to South Wales.

Meanwhile, American international hooker Joe Taufete'e has returned from USA duty with a medial cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks.