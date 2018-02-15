Pro14: Ospreys v Southern Kings (Fri)

Owen Watkin was on the bench for Wales against Scotland and England

Pro14 Ospreys v Southern Kings Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Friday 16 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC 2 Wales and BBC Sport online; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Wales squad members Justin Tipuric, Owen Watkin and Adam Beard start for the Ospreys in the Pro14 against winless Southern Kings.

Backs coach Gruff Rees admits they cannot afford to slip up if they are to reach the European Champions Cup.

They are eight points behind Cardiff Blues, currently the third automatic qualifier in Conference A.

"The danger is the games are slipping by us, especially after you pick up zero in Connacht," admitted Rees.

Wales squad prop Nicky Smith is on the bench, while Canada wing Jeff Hassler returns earlier than expected from a cheekbone injury among seven changes.

But fly-half Dan Biggar was not released to prove his fitness for Wales duty in Ireland, even though he has not played since damaging a shoulder in Clermont.

"We're going to take the challenge head-on, three wins out of three is going to put us potentially back in the mix (for qualification)," Rees told BBC Sport Wales.

After sacking head coach Steve Tandy and promoting Allan Clarke as interim boss, the Ospreys face further extensive changes next season, with Rees departing along with Wales half-backs Biggar and Rhys Webb amongst others.

"It can be potentially distracting, but we're all proud of what we do here and what we have done. It's a question of keeping everyone focussed to be the best they can be," Rees said of the upheavals.

Southern Kings have lost all 14 games so far by an average margin of 25 points, most recently losing 59-10 in Ulster.

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Owen Watkin, Dewi Cross, Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Rhodri Jones, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Adam Beard, James King, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Rob McCusker (capt.)

Replacements: Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Dmitri Arhip, Guy Mercer, Will Jones, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Price, Hanno Dirksen.

Southern Kings: TBC

Referee: David Wilkinson (Ire) Assistants: Stuart Gaffkin, Richard Kerr TMO: Simon McDowell