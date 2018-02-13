Steroid ban for Scottish Premiership prop Andrew Acton

A Scottish Premiership player has been banned from all sport for almost four years after failing a drugs test.

Marr prop Andrew Acton, 22, tested positive for stanozolol, a synthethic steroid, in August.

The South African was suspended by Marr when provisional results were made known before the season started and moved on from the Ayrshire club.

Marr is fourth rugby union player in Scotland to be sanctioned for a doping offence since 2010.

"We welcome Andrew Acton's ban as it serves as a timely reminder to all players that they have a responsibility to adhere to the anti-doping code and the use of banned substances has no place in our game," said a statement from Scottish Rugby.

Acton's suspension runs for three months and nine months, with the testing done during a Marr training session.

Scottish Rugby's chief medical officer, Dr James Robson said: "We take a very strong line on anti-doping, our position is that of UK Anti-Doping and the World Anti-Doping Agency - 100% ME - it's the athlete's responsibility to ensure clean, fair sport at all times.

"We have a robust process in place for those who wish to by-pass the anti-doping rules, this is an intelligence led system which has resulted in this particular case in finding a drugs violator. We are here to provide an educational resource and to ensure the rules are adhered to.

"There is no room in rugby for anti-doping cheats."