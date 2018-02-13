Six Nations 2018: Injured wing Alex Cuthbert out of Wales squad

Alex Cuthbert won the first of his 47 Wales caps against Australia in 2011 and also faced them in a 2013 Lions Test

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wing Alex Cuthbert is out of Wales's Six Nations squad because of a knee injury that needs surgery.

The British and Irish Lion injured his knee in training for Cardiff Blues in the build-up to their Pro14 win over Cheetahs last Friday.

Cuthbert was not picked for Wales' defeat by England last weekend, instead being released for Blues duties.

The 27-year-old is expected to return in four to six weeks and the Six Nations ends on Saturday, 17 March.

Wales coach Warren Gatland opted for Scarlets' Steff Evans and Worcester wing Josh Adams for their opening win over Scotland and the defeat that followed at Twickenham.

George North returned off the bench against England and Gatland described him as "looking sharp" in an appearance that came after the Northampton wing's recovery from a knee problem.

Fellow wide men Hallam Amos, of Dragons, and Saracens' Liam Williams, have also returned from ankle injuries to boost Wales.

Cuthbert is leaving Blues at the end of 2017-18 and if he joins a team outside Wales, his international career may be over.

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) selection rules will stop Cuthbert playing for Wales because he has fewer than 60 caps.

Gatland is preparing his side to face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 24 February.