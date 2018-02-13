Six Nations 2018: England bring in Sam Moore, son of of ex-Wales lock Steve

Sam Moore (L) played for England Under-20s v Wales Under-20s in the 2018 Six Nations

England coach Eddie Jones has named the son of former Wales lock Steve Moore as an apprentice in their latest Six Nations squad.

Cardiff-born Moore, who plays for Sale, is a former Everton FC academy player of the year.

He has also played for England U16s, 17s, 18s and 19s.

His father made three Wales appearances, against Canada, Romania and Tonga in 1997 and his clubs included Swansea and Cardiff.

Steve Moore's brother Andy - they were both born in Grantham - made 26 Wales appearances from 1995-2002, but they never played Test rugby together.

Sam Moore was called up along with another apprentice in Harlequins wing Gabriel Ibitoye, who scored a try as England U20s beat their Welsh counterparts 37-12 in the 2018 age-grade Six Nations on Friday, 9 February.

After beating Wales 12-6 last weekend, England are preparing to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, 24 February.

Ireland host Wales that day in Dublin.