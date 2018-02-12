BBC Sport - Jonny Wilkinson's message to retiring Ian Robertson

Wilkinson's message to retiring Robertson

England World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson has a message for rugby union commentator Ian Robertson who will retire at the end of the year, after 46 years with the BBC.

READ MORE:BBC commentator Robertson to retire

WATCH MORE:Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Top videos

Video

Wilkinson's message to retiring Robertson

Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'He drops for World Cup glory' Robertson's famous commentary

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

‘Exquisite’ routines seal figure skating gold for Canada

Video

Newcastle players gave everything - Shearer

Video

'Liquid snowboarding' - Stylish Anderson takes gold

Video

'Confident' Anderson retains Olympic slopestyle title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired