2018 Six Nations: Henshaw to miss rest of Six Nations

Robbie Henshaw has already had surgery to repair his shoulder injury

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations.

The Leinster centre dislocated his shoulder while scoring his second try during Ireland's bonus-point win over Italy in Dublin on Saturday.

Henshaw, 24, has already had an operation on his right shoulder but will not recover in time.

Prop Tadhg Furlong and number eight Jack Conan are both expected to recover for the round three match against Wales on Saturday, 24 February.

Henshaw scored Ireland's opening try against Italy at the Aviva Stadium and the outside centre capped an impressive individual performance with his side's fifth at the start of the second half.

His injury will force head coach Joe Schmidt to make changes to his centre pairing.

Keith Earls moved off his wing to partner Bundee Aki following Henshaw's injury but Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell and Stuart McCloskey could also come into contention for the match against Wales.

Henshaw's Leinster team-mate Garry Ringrose is also recovering from an ankle injury but will struggle to be available for match against Wales.

Henshaw and Bundee Aki have developed a strong partnership since they were first paired together for the win over South Africa in November

Furlong limped off after just three minutes of the win against Italy with a hamstring strain and the British and Irish Lions tight-head prop was replaced by the up-and-coming Andrew Porter.

Conan was replaced at half-time on Saturday with a knock to the shoulder but both players are expected to recover for the visit of Warren Gatland's side to the Aviva Stadium.

"Our strength in depth is something we pride ourselves on and for Ireland I think it's unmatched to any of the other teams [in the competition]," said Porter.

"Last week we saw Josh van der Flier going down and then we saw Dan Leavy step up so I think that's what we have almost across the board in each position."

Porter had a big impact during his longer-than-expected cameo against Italy, the former loose-head prop made seven tackles and carried the ball 18 times during his 77 minutes on the pitch.

"It's something I've been really trying to work on myself," added Porter of his defensive impact.

"Andy Farrell has been working with me, and Stuart Lancaster as well in Leinster. It's something that I've really tried to work on this season and I think it's [starting to pay off]."