Danny Cipriani: Wasps fly-half to leave at end of season

Danny Cipriani is one of only 20 players to reach 1,000 Premiership points in the 21 years since its inception

Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani is to leave at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old 14-times capped England stand-off will end his second spell with the Premiership club, having re-signed for Wasps from Sale in 2016.

"I'll be sad to leave Wasps, but my job is far from finished. I can promise the fans my absolute all until the end of the season. I will now take some time to decide my next move," said Cipriani.

"We thank him for all his efforts," added director of rugby Dai Young.

"Now this decision has been made public we can all concentrate on the really important three-and-a-half months of rugby which lies ahead.

"This begins for Danny, the rest of the squad and staff at the Ricoh on Sunday, where our focus is fully on the challenge presented by Exeter."

Wasps, who have already signed All Blacks fly-half Lima Sopoaga for next season, are third in the Premiership table following Sunday's 44-22 win at Harlequins, seven points behind the top-of-the-table Chiefs.

Cipriani's time in rugby union

Having come through the Wasps Academy, making his debut as a 17-year-old in December 2004, London-born Cipriani also played at full-back in his early days.

He scored 688 points in 96 appearances in his first spell with Wasps, in their days playing home games in High Wycombe, at Adams Park.

He then spent a season with Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels before returning to the Premiership to join Sale in 2012.

After four years at Sale, he returned to Wasps in 2016, since when he has added a further 120 points in their colours and become part of the select band of players to go past 1,000 points in the Premiership.

Having made his international debut in 2008, he has so far won just 14 England caps, having had to play second fiddle primarily to Owen Farrell and George Ford.

And, having been left out of the 2015 World Cup squad, he has not figured under current coach Eddie Jones.

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live's rugby union reporter Chris Jones

Danny Cipriani has been a key part of Wasps' rise to consistent Premiership title challengers but, with the likes of All Black Lima Sopoaga on the way, Dai Young is keen to reshape his squad and balance his books.

It means Cipriani is again at something of a career crossroads - and is pondering between staying in England or moving to France or even Japan.

But while his international career seems over, Cipriani's fine form over the past few seasons means that he will be a major asset to wherever he moves next.