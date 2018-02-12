Six Nations 2018: Eddie Jones 'bringing rugby into disrepute' - Emyr Lewis

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations Shuffle: Basketball skills, referee's in the way & that TMO decision

Six Nations: Ireland v Wales Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ex-Wales back-row forward Emyr Lewis claims England coach Eddie Jones "is beginning to bring the game into disrepute" with some of his comments.

After England beat Wales 12-6 in the Six Nations on Saturday, Jones told BBC 5 live: "They came rolling down the M4, very cocky."

Lewis told BBC Radio Wales: "I totally disagree with him.

"Eddie Jones is a master of mind games and I wish he'd shut his mouth up on more occasions."

Before England's win Jones caused controversy by questioning the "bottle" of Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell.

Jones also complained to World Rugby about lock and captain Alun Wyn Jones addressing referee Pascal Gauzere as Wales beat Scotland in their tournament opener.

'Gentleman's sport'

Emyr Lewis (right) tackles England lock Martin Bayfield in the Five Nations in 1993, a game Wales won 10-9

After the match at Twickenham the Australian rounded on the media in an interview with BBC 5 live, saying he was "sick" of coverage of England full-back Mike Brown.

Former Llanelli and Cardiff forward Lewis said: "It's a shame. It's not [got] a place in rugby - you might have it in football and whatever other sports, but in rugby, it's a gentleman's sport.

"And I just think he's beginning to bring the game into disrepute with some of his comments."

There was also controversy after Wales lost at Twickenham with their coach Warren Gatland saying the video ref "made a terrible mistake" in denying Gareth Anscombe a try.

Jones responded by saying TMOs must be respected.

Anscombe later said Wales had subsequent chances to "fix" TMO Glenn Newman's error.

Wales face Ireland in Dublin in the third round on Saturday, 24 February while England travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland later that day.