BBC Sport - Ian Robertson's famous Jonny Wilkinson commentary - 'He drops for World Cup glory'
'He drops for World Cup glory' Robertson's famous commentary
- From the section Rugby Union
Listen to Ian Robertson's famous commentary on Jonny Wilkinson's winning drop goal against Australia to win the 2003 Rugby World Cup for England as the legendary commentator will retire at the end of the year, after 46 years with the BBC.
