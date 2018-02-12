European Champions Cup: Scarlets v La Rochelle sells-out inside an hour

Parc y Scarlets' usual capacity is 14,870

Scarlets' European Champions Cup quarter final match with La Rochelle has sold out within an hour.

Wayne Pivac's team face the French club on Friday, 30 March after becoming the first Welsh region in six years to reach the knockout stages.

Parc y Scarlets' capacity has been increased to 15,439 for the game to comply with competition rules.

Tickets may become available if returned by tournament organisers or La Rochelle.

The attendance will beat the ground record of 14,870 who saw Scarlets beat Toulon 30-27 in the pool stages.