BBC Sport - Jeremy Guscott: Wales development 'as good as the All Blacks'

'As good as the All Blacks' - Guscott

Former England and Lions centre Jeremy Guscott believes Wales' forwards showed signs of development comparable with New Zealand.

Guscott said a combination of the wide play displayed by Wales against Scotland and the forwards play shown against England could be "as good as the All Blacks".

Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies and Gwyn Jones were looking back at Wales' 12-6 defeat to England on Scrum V.

Top videos

Video

'As good as the All Blacks' - Guscott

Video

Red letter day, Loch shock and Musgrave

Video

Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered

Video

Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold

Video

How Kruger survived cross country pile-up to win gold

Video

'You can't separate them!' - Speed skaters in dead heat

Video

We could have played for 10 hours and not scored - Mourinho

Video

Highlights: Scotland 32-26 France

Video

How did he miss? Morelos' horror moment

Video

Highlights: England 12-6 Wales

Video

Brilliant Medvedeva stars for OAR in figure skating team event

Video

Highlights as 17-year-old Gerard snatches shock gold

Video

Fine Williams try as Ireland beat Italy

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired