BBC Sport - Jeremy Guscott: Wales development 'as good as the All Blacks'
'As good as the All Blacks' - Guscott
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former England and Lions centre Jeremy Guscott believes Wales' forwards showed signs of development comparable with New Zealand.
Guscott said a combination of the wide play displayed by Wales against Scotland and the forwards play shown against England could be "as good as the All Blacks".
Jeremy Guscott, Jonathan Davies and Gwyn Jones were looking back at Wales' 12-6 defeat to England on Scrum V.
