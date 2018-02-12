BBC Sport - Six Nations Shuffle: Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Watch the quirkier moments from the second round of the Six Nations, featuring England's Joe Launchbury showing off his basketball skills, a referee getting more than he bargained for, and the controversial TMO decision to rule out a try for Wales.

WATCH MORE: Ireland 56-19 Italy highlights, Highlights: England 12-6 Wales , Highlights: Scotland 32-26 France

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Basketball skills, a referee in the way & that TMO decision

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

'Liquid snowboarding' - Stylish Anderson takes gold

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

‘Exquisite’ routines seal skating gold for Canada

Video

Newcastle players gave everything - Shearer

Video

Canada reach curling mixed doubles final

Video

Red letter day, Loch shock and Musgrave

Video

Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered

Video

Highlights: Parris double sends Man City top

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired