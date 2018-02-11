BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Megan Williams scores for Ireland in win over Italy

Williams scores clever try in Ireland's win over Italy

Megan Williams scores a clever try in only her second appearance for Ireland in their 21-8 Women's Six Nations victory over Italy.

WATCH MORE: Kildunne scores 'wonder try' for England women

