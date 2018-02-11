BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Scotland 32-26 France highlights
Highlights: Scotland 32-26 France
- From the section Rugby Union
Scotland complete a second-half fight back to overcome France courtesy of six Greig Laidlaw penalties in a tense Six Nations match at Murrayfield.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland 32-26 France
Available to UK users only.
