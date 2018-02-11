BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Gregor Townsend praises Scotland's 'direct' play after France win

Townsend praises Scotland's 'direct' play after France win

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend praises his side's "direct" play after they came from behind to beat France in a 32-26 win.

MATCH REPORT: Scotland 32-26 France

Top videos

Video

Townsend praises Scotland's 'direct' play after France win

Video

Red letter day, Loch shock and Musgrave

Video

Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered

Video

Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold

Video

How Kruger survived cross country pile-up to win gold

Video

'You can't separate them!' - Speed skaters in dead heat

Video

Reds could have played for 10 hours and not scored - Mourinho

Video

Highlights: England 12-6 Wales

Video

Brilliant Medvedeva stars for OAR in figure skating team event

Video

Scotland have toppled France before, can they do it again?

Video

Highlights as 17-year-old Gerard snatches shock gold

Video

Fine Williams try as Ireland beat Italy

Video

Luge drama, Christie's flying start & slopestyle heartbreak

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired