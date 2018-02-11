WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

7-10 FEBRUARY, 2018

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

2 East Central

Llantwit Fardre 24 - 41 Gilfach Goch

2 East

Talywain 19 - 34 Abercarn

Pill Harriers P - P Caldicot

2 West Central

Penlan P - P Maesteg Celtic

3 East A

Abertysswg P - P Usk

Machen P - P Monmouth

3 West Central A

Briton Ferry P - P Pontycymmer

3 East B

Blaina P - P Rhymney

3 West A

Pembroke P - P Llangwm

3 West Central B

Tonmawr P - P Alltwen

3 West B

Penygroes 12 - 60 Burry Port

Betws P - P Penygroes

Llandeilo P - P Trimsaran

3 East C

Crumlin 24 - 12 Tredegar

3 East Central A

Taffs Well 14 - 9 Penygraig

3 West Central C

Tonna P - P Cefneithin

3 East D

Pontllanfraith 5 - 8 Bettws

