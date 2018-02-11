WRU National League results
7-10 FEBRUARY, 2018
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
2 East Central
Llantwit Fardre 24 - 41 Gilfach Goch
2 East
Talywain 19 - 34 Abercarn
Pill Harriers P - P Caldicot
2 West Central
Penlan P - P Maesteg Celtic
3 East A
Abertysswg P - P Usk
Machen P - P Monmouth
3 West Central A
Briton Ferry P - P Pontycymmer
3 East B
Blaina P - P Rhymney
3 West A
Pembroke P - P Llangwm
3 West Central B
Tonmawr P - P Alltwen
3 West B
Penygroes 12 - 60 Burry Port
Betws P - P Penygroes
Llandeilo P - P Trimsaran
3 East C
Crumlin 24 - 12 Tredegar
3 East Central A
Taffs Well 14 - 9 Penygraig
3 West Central C
Tonna P - P Cefneithin
3 East D
Pontllanfraith 5 - 8 Bettws