Six nations 2018: We must respect the TMO's decision - Eddie Jones

We must respect the TMO's decision - Jones

England coach Eddie Jones acknowledges Wales may well feel aggrieved after not having a try awarded in the first half of England's 12-6 win at Twickenham, but says the TMO's decision must be respected.

WATCH MORE: Should this have been a try for Wales?

