BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Should this have been a try for Wales?

Should this have been a try for Wales?

Gareth Anscombe is denied a try by the television match official, who ruled that Anthony Watson was the player who touched down a chip in the England in-goal area.

MATCH REPORT: England 12-6 Wales

WATCH MORE: Ireland 56-19 Italy highlights

