BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Should this have been a try for Wales?
Should this have been a try for Wales?
- From the section Rugby Union
Gareth Anscombe is denied a try by the television match official, who ruled that Anthony Watson was the player who touched down a chip in the England in-goal area.
MATCH REPORT: England 12-6 Wales
