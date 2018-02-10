BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Joe Schmidt hopes Ireland's winning momentum will continue

Schmidt hopes Ireland's winning momentum will continue

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is "very happy" with victory over Italy, but says his team "will learn" from conceding tries in the game before their next Six Nations tie.

