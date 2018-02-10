BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: England 12-6 Wales highlights
Highlights: England 12-6 Wales
- From the section Rugby Union
A brace of first-half tries from Jonny May help England to a tense 12-6 victory against Wales in the Six Nations, as they stretch their unbeaten home run to 15 games.
MATCH REPORT: England 12-6 Wales
WATCH MORE: Ireland 56-19 Italy highlights
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired