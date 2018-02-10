BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland 56-19 Italy highlights
Highlights: Ireland 56-19 Italy
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland run in eight converted tries to secure a bonus-point victory over Italy and make it two wins from two in the 2018 Six Nations Championship.
MATCH REPORT: Ireland 56-19 Italy
