BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Ireland 56-19 Italy highlights

Highlights: Ireland 56-19 Italy

Ireland run in eight converted tries to secure a bonus-point victory over Italy and make it two wins from two in the 2018 Six Nations Championship.

MATCH REPORT: Ireland 56-19 Italy

WATCH MORE: Kildunne scores 'wonder try' for England women

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ireland 56-19 Italy

Video

Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang

Video

When the luge goes badly wrong

Video

Bloody Draculas and handy boarders - best of slopestyle

Video

Teenager Kildunne scores 'wonder try' in dominant England win

Video

Lim Hyo-jun secures South Korea's first gold

Video

Pochettino proud of 'fantastic' Spurs

Video

Defeat at Spurs 'hard to swallow' - Wenger

Video

Germany's Andreas Wellinger wins ski jump gold

Video

GB's Nicholls crashes out in slopestyle qualifiers

Video

Switzerland thrash unified Korean team in women's ice hockey

Video

Watch: Korea's Lee slips on curling stone

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired