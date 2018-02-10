BBC Sport - Two-try Jacob Stockdale on Ireland's win over Italy
Two-try Stockdale on Ireland's win over Italy
- From the section Irish Rugby
Jacob Stockdale says it is a case of "job done" after Ireland's 56-19 win over Italy in the Six Nations.
The Ulster winger scored two tries at the Aviva Stadium and now has six from his six matches in an Irish shirt.
Report & highlights: Ireland 56-19 Italy
Video available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired