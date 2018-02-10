BBC Sport - Banet scores as France Women secure bonus-point win over Scotland

Banet scores as France Women secure bonus-point win

Cyrielle Banet finishes a perfectly placed cross-field kick from Pauline Bourdon to punish Scotland and set up France for their bonus-point win in the Women's Six Nations.

The visitors won Saturday's encounter 26-3.

WATCH MORE: Teenager Kildunne scores 'wonder try' in dominant England win

Top videos

Video

Banet scores as France Women secure bonus-point win

Video

Luge drama, Christie's flying start & slopestyle heartbreak

Video

Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang

Video

Highlights: England 12-6 Wales

Video

Should this have been a try for Wales?

Video

When the luge goes badly wrong

Video

Highlights: Ireland 56-19 Italy

Video

North Korean 'cheer team's' amazing support

Video

We must respect the TMO's decision - Jones

Video

Bloody Draculas and handy boarders - best of slopestyle

Video

Teenager Kildunne scores 'wonder try' in dominant England win

Video

Lim Hyo-jun secures South Korea's first gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired