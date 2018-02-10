BBC Sport - Banet scores as France Women secure bonus-point win over Scotland
Banet scores as France Women secure bonus-point win
Rugby Union
Cyrielle Banet finishes a perfectly placed cross-field kick from Pauline Bourdon to punish Scotland and set up France for their bonus-point win in the Women's Six Nations.
The visitors won Saturday's encounter 26-3.
