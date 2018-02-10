BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2018: England score eight tries in confident win against Wales
Teenager Kildunne scores 'wonder try' in dominant England win
- From the section Rugby Union
Teenager Ellie Kildunne's wonder try ends a dominant display by England as they beat Wales 52-0 at the Twickenham Stoop.
MATCH REPORT: England women 52-0 Wales women
