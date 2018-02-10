Six Nations 2018: Wales' Leigh Halfpenny ruled out of England match

Leigh Halfpenny scored two tries and kicked six goals against Scotland

Six Nations 2018: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales' Six Nations game against England today, with Gareth Anscombe drafted in at full-back.

The Scarlets number 15 did not train on the eve of the game and reportedly has a foot infection.

Anscombe has not started a game for Wales since the June 2017 win against Samoa in Apia.

The Blues full-back's place on the bench is taken by Ospreys centre Owen Watkin.

It is a major blow for Wales coach Gatland whose team includes seven players who have never played in a Test match at Twickenham.

However, Anscombe was in the Wales side that beat England 28-25 there in the 2015 World Cup.

Halfpenny has scored 671 points in 75 appearances for Wales, including a 24-point haul in the 34-7 win against Scotland in Cardiff in the opening round of the 2018 Six Nations.

Wales team: Anscombe (Cardiff Blues); Adams (Worcester), S Williams (Scarlets), Parkes (Scarlets), S Evans (Scarlets); Patchell (Scarlets), G Davies (Scarlets); R Evans (Scarlets), Owens (Scarlets), Lee (Scarlets), Hill (Dragons), AW Jones (Ospreys capt), Shingler (Scarlets), Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Dee, W Jones, Francis, B Davies, Tipuric, A Davies, Watkin, North.