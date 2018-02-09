BBC Sport - Northern Ireland job 'the right place for me to be' - Michael O'Neill
NI job 'the right place for me to be' - O'Neill
- From the section Northern Ireland
Michael O'Neill says he feels the Northern Ireland manager's job is "the right place for me to be" after signing a four-year extension to his contract which will see him remain in the post until 2024.
