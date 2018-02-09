BBC Sport - Jordan Larmour has much to offer Ireland - Joe Schmidt
Larmour has much to offer - Ireland coach Schmidt
Irish Rugby
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt outlines the attributes he believes new rising star Jordan Larmour can bring to the Irish international set-up.
The Leinster back is set to make his debut in the Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday, having been named among the replacements for the Aviva Stadium clash.
