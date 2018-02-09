Pro14: Munster v Zebre (Sat)

Munster centre Sam Arnold will be back in action after being sent-off against Ulster

Pro14: Munster v Zebre Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Munster's starting team to face Zebre at Thomond Park on Saturday shows 12 changes from that which beat Castres 48-3 in the Champions Cup last month.

Only captain Billy Holland, Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn retain their places.

Prop James Cronin, John Ryan, Ian Keatley and Rory Scannell are all back from Ireland international duty.

Munster lie second in Conference A of the Pro14, 15 points behind runaway leaders Glasgow, while Zebre are bottom with three wins from their 13 matches.

Scrum-half Duncan Williams will make his 150th Munster appearance against the Italian outfit and is partnered in the half-backs by JJ Hanrahan.

Head Coach Johann van Graan's back three selection is made up of Zebo, Darren Sweetnam and Alex Wootton, the province's top try-scorer so far this season with seven tries.

Dan Goggin makes his first start of the season after recovering from a knee injury, with Sammy Arnold also back in the side for his first appearance since being sent-off against Ulster on New Year's Day.

Cronin and Brian Scott play at loose-head and tight-head prop respectively, with Niall Scannell at hooker.

Holland is named in the second row alongside Kleyn as Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Oliver and Robin Copeland make up the back row.

Ryan, Keatley and Ronan Scannell are all named among the replacements.

Gerbrandt Grobler and John Poland are both in line to make their Pro14 debuts off the bench.

Dave O'Callaghan is named in a Munster squad for the first time this season having recovered from a knee injury sustained last April.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Brian Scott; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Dave O'Callaghan, John Poland, Ian Keatley, Rory Scannell.

Zebre: Ciaran Gaffney; Gabriele Di Giulio, Giulio Bisegni, Faialaga Afamasaga, Giovanbattista Venditti; Serafin Bordoli, Guglielmo Palazzani; Cruze Ah-Nau, Tommaso D'Apice, Eduardo Bello; David Sisi, George Biagi (capt); Renato Giammarioli, Johan Meyer, Jimmy Tuivati.

Replacements: Luhandre Luus, Andrea De Marchi, Roberto Tenga, Leonard Krumow, Derick Minnie, Riccardo Raffaele, Maicol Azzolini, Rory Parata.