BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Alun Wyn Jones reacts to Eddie Jones' comments about Wales
'I'll have to have a word with uncle Eddie after the game'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales rugby captain Alun Wyn Jones reacts to England coach Eddie Jones' comments ahead of their Six Nations match at Twickenham.
The Australian complained to World Rugby about the Welshman's conduct in the game against Scotland and questioned the "bottle" of inexperienced fly-half Rhys Patchell.
