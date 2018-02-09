BBC Sport - Leigh Halfpenny: Happy to be back in Wales and still improving

Still plenty to work on - Halfpenny

Leigh Halfpenny scored 24 points in Wales' 34-7 win over Scotland to take his career total in Wales internationals to an impressive 671.

In a fascinating interview with Y Clwb Rygbi's Gareth Rhys Owen, Halfpenny explains how he is more settled after returning to play domestic rugby for Scarlets in Wales after three seasons in Toulon.

He also details his meticulous preparation for games and how he has had to learn to switch-off and relax.

Y Clwb Rygbi, 16:00 GMT Saturday, 10 February on S4C

