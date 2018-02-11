BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Scotland have toppled France before, can they do it again?

Scotland have toppled France before, can they do it again?

BBC Sport look back at Scotland's 2006 and 2016 victories over France as they look to repeat the same heroics at Murrayfield on Sunday.

READ MORE: Laidlaw starts for Scotland against France

Watch Scotland v France on Sunday, 11 February from 14:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.

