Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has been put in the spotlight by England boss Eddie Jones, but they have something in common - Patchell is also a coach.

Jones questioned Patchell's "bottle" in the build-up to England hosting Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday,

Clwb Rygbi caught up with the Scarlets player the morning after he helped Wales beat Scotland in the Six Nations.

He was involved in his off-field passion of coaching Clwb Rygbi Ieuenctid Cymry Caerdydd (CRICC - a Cardiff-based junior rugby club) Under-16s.