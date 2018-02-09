Danny Care says he’s received some bizarre requests before his record-breaking game this weekend at Twickenham.

Care will become England's most capped scrum-half, winning his 78th cap to overtake World Cup winner Matt Dawson, when he takes the field for England’s Six Nations match against Wales.

Care revealed how old friends have been in touch, and even a petrol attendant asked for “two tickets”.

But on a more serious note, the 31-year-old says it will be an “immensely proud day for me and my family”.

