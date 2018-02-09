Six Nations: Scotland v France (Sun)

Scotland lost heavily to Wales in their opening game of the Six Nations

2018 Six Nations Venue: Murrayfield Date: Sunday, 11 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 14:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made six changes to side that lost to Wales.

Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw, centre Peter Horne, wing Sean Maitland, prop Simon Berghan, number eight Ryan Wilson and lock Grant Gilchrist are all included.

France have recalled fly-half Lionel Beauxis after a six-year absence from international rugby.

Number eight Marco Tauliegne comes in for Kevin Gourdon and centre Geoffrey Doumayrou replaces Henry Chavancy, while Louis Picamoles is on the bench.

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Jones, Horne, Maitland; Russell, Laidlaw; Reid, McInally, Berghan, Gilchrist, Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson

Replacements: Lawson, Bhatti, Welsh, Toolis, Denton, Price, Harris, Kinghorn

France: Palis; Thomas, Lamerat, Doumayrou, Vakatawa; Beauxis, Machenaud; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Iturria, Vahaamahina, Lauret, Camara, Tauleigne

Replacements: Pelissie, Ben Arous, Gomes Sa, Gabrillagues, Picamoles, Serin, Belleau, Fall.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "It says something about Scotland's recent home form that they can lose so heavily against Wales and still be favourites for this one. It also reflects the feeling that Gregor Townsend's men surely can't play that badly again, but improvements certainly have to be made in the line-out and ball-carrying.

"France did show some individual skill against Ireland and will look to boss the scrum, but Les Bleus are still unsettled and there is a curious decision to give Lionel Beauxis, 32, his first cap in six years at fly-half.

"There is no doubt some truth in the belief that Scotland play far better as underdogs but there is also a time where you have to deliver when expected. To revive their Six Nations, Scottish supporters expect, and indeed demand, a victory on Sunday."

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We really believe in this group of players.

"We underperformed - it happens every now and again. You don't want it to happen, you think hard about why it happened, and you go to a lot of measures to make sure it doesn't happen again."

France head coach Jacques Brunel on picking Lionel Beauxis: "We know his talent, his qualities, especially his kicking game, but he has not always expressed them at the highest level. He has not had consistency in his performances.

"Since the beginning of the season with Lyon, he has shown great things, which is why he is there [in the France team], compared to others who could have had a claim."

Match facts

Head-to-head

The Scots have won just one of their last 12 games against Les Bleus.

Their last three home wins over France in the Six Nations have come 10 years apart in 1996, 2006 and 2016.

Scotland

Scotland have won seven of their last eight home games, only losing to New Zealand.

They failed to score a first half point against Wales last week for the first time since they lost 20-0 to England in 2014.

Over the last 10 seasons Scotland have won their second game in a Six Nations campaign just once, beating Italy in 2013.

France

France are winless in seven games, losing four times to South Africa, once to New Zealand, a draw v Japan and last week's defeat to Ireland.

In their last nine matches in the Six Nations, France have recorded only three wins

France made a staggering 253 tackles against Ireland, the most by any team in a Six Nations match.

Match officials

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Touch judges: name Nigel Owens (Wales) & Paul Williams (New Zealand)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)