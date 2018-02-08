BBC Sport - Johnny McPhillips out to make most of first Ulster start
McPhillips out to make most of first Ulster start
Rugby Union
Johnny McPhillips is aiming to put his grasp on Ulster's fly-half shirt as he prepares for his first start for the province against the Southern Kings on Friday.
McPhillips has made four substitute appearances after making his debut against Connacht before Christmas.
Ulster's Director of Operations Bryn Cunningham says the 20-year-old "has an opportunity to stamp his authority on the position".
