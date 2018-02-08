BBC Sport - Ice Hockey Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 7-1 Sheffield Steelers (Agg 9-7)

Highlights: Cardiff Devils 7-1 Sheffield Steelers (Agg 9-7)

  • From the section Wales

Cardiff Devils staged an incredible comeback to book their place in the Challenge Cup final with a 9-7 aggregate win over Sheffield Steelers.

Despite losing the first leg 6-2, the Devils overturned the four-goal deficit with an astonishing 7-1 victory.

The Devils will play the Belfast Giants in the final at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales on Sunday, 4 March.

Not BBC commentary.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Cardiff Devils 7-1 Sheffield Steelers (Agg 9-7)

  • From the section Wales
Video

Janssen scores brilliant goal in Arsenal win

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Newport County

Video

Controversy in opening Winter Olympics curling

Video

The Winter Olympics - where sport, science and humanity collide

Video

Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Video

Watch Yarnold's gold medal run from Sochi 2014

Video

'I won't back off at all' - Vonn takes on Olympics & social media trolls

Video

Bitterly cold for Olympic athletes

Video

'So Mauricio, are English players masters of diving?'

Video

Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics

Video

‘The rat in my head that won't stop’

Video

Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired