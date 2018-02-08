BBC Sport - Ice Hockey Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils 7-1 Sheffield Steelers (Agg 9-7)
Highlights: Cardiff Devils 7-1 Sheffield Steelers (Agg 9-7)
Cardiff Devils staged an incredible comeback to book their place in the Challenge Cup final with a 9-7 aggregate win over Sheffield Steelers.
Despite losing the first leg 6-2, the Devils overturned the four-goal deficit with an astonishing 7-1 victory.
The Devils will play the Belfast Giants in the final at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales on Sunday, 4 March.
