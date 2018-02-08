BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Josh Adams will treat second cap at Twickenham as 'just another game'

I'll treat it as another game - Josh Adams

Wing Josh Adams will make his second appearance for Wales against defending double Six Nations champions England at Twickenham on Saturday.

England coach Eddie Jones says Wales' inexperienced players may struggle with the atmosphere and expectation.

But Adams, who plays for Worcester in England, is expecting an exciting game in a "terrific" atmosphere.

