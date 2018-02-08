Callum Black: Worcester Warriors re-sign prop from Ulster for 2018-19

Callum Black (right) joined Ulster in 2011 and has played 141 games for the Irish province

Worcester Warriors have re-signed loosehead prop Callum Black from Ulster for the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old came through the ranks at Sixways, making 51 appearances before joining the Irish side in 2011.

American-born Black said: "I'm very excited to be returning to where it all started for me.

"I want to help Warriors try and make strides up the Premiership and hopefully my experience can add to a promising young pack."

Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Callum is a tremendous scrummager and a seasoned professional, having earned a wealth of experience in the Pro 14 and Champions Cup."