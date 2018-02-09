Blues lock Seb Davies and wing Alex Cuthbert were not picked to face England for Wales

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C. Live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Cardiff Blues have four Wales squad members back for Saturday's home Pro14 match against Cheetahs.

Open-side flanker Ellis Jenkins and second row Seb Davies start, while scrum-half Tomos Williams and prop Dillon Lewis are on the bench.

Wing Alex Cuthbert was also released from Wales' Six Nations squad, but misses out because of injury.

Wales' record cap holder, prop Gethin Jenkins, captains the Blues but fly-half Steve Shingler is out injured.

Blues are fourth in Conference A of the Pro14, 15 points behind the third-placed Cheetahs of South Africa.

"It's a massive block of games for us, coming out of qualification for the quarter-finals of Europe [second-tier Challenge Cup], which is one achievement we targeted and getting into those [Pro14] play-off position is another," said Blues head coach Danny Wilson.

"To do that the Cheetahs are the side above us in the table, comfortably above us, and we have a lot of work to do.

"That work starts by beating them at home.

"Three of the next four games are at home so we need big crowds at the Arms Park to get behind us and hopefully we can pick up the home wins and momentum to climb and put pressure on the Cheetahs."

South Africa centre Francois Venter returns after injury to lead the visitors.

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Rey Lee-Lo, Owen Lane; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins (capt), Matthew Rees, Anton Peikrishvili, George Earle, Seb Davies, Macauley Cook, Ellis Jenkins, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Tomos Williams, Dan Fish, Ryan Edwards

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; Craig Barry, Francois Venter (capt), Nico Lee, Sibhale Maxwano; Fred Zeilinga, Shaun Venter; Ox Nche, Torsten Van Jaarsveld, Johan Coetzee, Justin Basson, Rynier Bernardo, Paul Schoeman, Oupa Mohoje, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Jacques Du Toit, Charles Marais, Tom Botha, Carl Wegner, Henco Venter, Zee Mkhabela, Niel Marais, Malcolm Jaer.

Referee: Ian Davies (WRU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Thomas (WRU), Rob Price (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)