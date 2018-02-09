BBC Sport - How Joy Neville became the World Rugby Referee of the Year
Neville's journey to become first Pro14 woman referee
Rugby Union
Limerick referee Joy Neville tells BBC Sport of her journey to the top level of rugby union refereeing.
Neville, a former Irish rugby international, will also become the first woman to referee a Pro14 game when she takes charge of the Ulster and Southern Kings game on Friday.
