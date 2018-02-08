Women's Six Nations: England bring in Pearce and Cokayne for Wales

Amy Cokayne scored one of England's 11 tries as they hammered Wales last year

Women's Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Live BBC 5 live sports extra commentary, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Updates on BBC Radio Wales.

England have made two changes to their starting XV plus two further positional changes for the match at home to Wales, with Charlotte Pearce and Amy Cokayne coming into the side.

Winger Pearce, who made her debut off the bench in last weekend's win over Italy, is handed her first Test start.

Danielle Waterman moves from wing to full-back, with Ellie Kildunne switching from 15 to outside centre.

Centre Lagi Tuima, 19, has been called onto the replacements' bench.

England won 63-0 in Wales last year, and the defending Grand Slam champions opened their 2018 account with a 42-7 victory in Italy on Sunday, although they had to wait until the second half before finding their form.

England women's team to face Wales: Waterman; Dow, Kildunne, Burford, Pearce; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Clarke, Cokayne, Bern, Scott, Taylor, Cleall, Packer, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Cornborough, Lucas, Burnfield, Noel-Smith, Mattinson, Harrison, Tuima.