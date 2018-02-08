Pro 14: Ulster v Southern Kings

Luke Marshall has not played since Ulster's defeat by Leinster on 28 October

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Southern Kings Date: Friday, 9 February Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC2 Northern Ireland and BBC Sport website

Centre Luke Marshall returns to Ulster's starting team for Friday's Pro14 match at home to Southern Kings.

The 26-year-old has been out with an Achilles injury since the 25-10 home defeat by Leinster on 28 October.

Marshall missed 11 Ulster matches and was ruled out of contention for Ireland's autumn internationals.

Winger Craig Gilroy is also back in the starting line-up after recovering from a fractured cheekbone while Alan O'Connor is skipper for the first time.

It is Ulster's first match since the departure of Les Kiss as director of rugby.

Fly-half Johnny McPhillips, who has been a replacement on four occasions, will make his first senior start.

Ulster beat the Kings 43-36 in a memorable 12-try match when they made their first trip to South Africa to play the Pro14 newcomers in September.

The Irish province are third in Conference B and need to stay in the top three to progress in the Pro14.

Southern Kings have lost all 13 fixtures so far in their maiden season in the competition and are bottom of the table with four bonus points.

Ulster: C Piutau, C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle, J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, A O'Connor (cpt), K Treadwell, M Rea, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, J Stewart, D Cave, L Ludik.

Southern Kings: M Banda, Y Penxe, B Klassen, L Vulindlu, A Volmink, M Du Toit, R Gouws; S Ferreira, M Willemse (cpt), P Scholtz, S Greeff, B De We, A Ntsila, M Burger, R Lerm.

Replacements: S Coetzee, J Smith, D van der Westhuizen, J van Vuuren, E Bredenkamp, Masimla, B Janse van Rensburg, H Klassen.