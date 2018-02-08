Women's Six Nations 2018: Scotland make two changes for France

Scotland beat Italy and Wales at home in last season's competition

Women's Six Nations 2018: Scotland v France Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 12 February Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website

Scotland look for their first win of this year's Women's Six Nations when France visit Scotstoun on Saturday.

Sarah Law starts at scrum-half and Lana Skeldon at hooker, with Rachel Malcolm moving to blind-side flanker, after an opening 18-17 defeat in Wales.

France, ranked third in the world, opened the tournament with a 24-0 win against Ireland.

Last season, Scotland were on the wrong end of a 55-0 rout in La Rochelle and they have not beaten France since 2010.

Despite that loss in France and another heavy defeat away to England, Scotland enjoyed their best finish since 2006, managing two victories on home soil against Wales and Italy.

A further positional change for Saturday's game sees captain Lisa Martin switching from inside centre to fly-half, with Helen Nelson, who started at number 10 against Wales, moving to inside centre.

"This week's game is another opportunity to test ourselves tactically, mentally and physically," said head coach Shade Munro.

"We are concentrating on developing our team and last week's new caps have shown that they are capable of performing at a high level but this week will be another step up.

"It's our first Six Nations game at Scotstoun but we have played here before and the atmosphere and facilities are fantastic. We're sure the crowd will get right behind the team."

France, semi-finalists at last year's World Cup, make two changes from last week.

Audrey Forlani comes into the second row, with Celine Ferer dropping to the bench, while Patricia Carricaburu will start in the front row in place of Julie Duval.

Scotland: Rollie, Musgrove, Thomson, Nelson, Lloyd, Martin (capt), Law, Konkel, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, McCormack, Malcolm, Smith, Bonar.

Replacements: Rettie, McMillan, Smith, Lowish, McMillan, Cattigan, Maxwell, Harris.

France: Trémoulière, Boujard, Le Pesq, Boudaud, Banet, Bourdon, Rivoalen, Arricastre, Sochat, Carricaburu, N'Diaye, Forlani, Mayans, Hermet (capt), R Ménager

Replacements: Soloch, Traore, Duval, Ferer, Lecat, Coudert, Vernier, M Ménager.