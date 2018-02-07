Under-20s Six Nations: Wales make seven changes to face England

Rhys Carre keeps his place in the Wales team after being named man of the match in the win over Scotland

Wales Under-20s have made seven changes to their team for Friday's Six Nations match against England in Newcastle.

Wing Rio Dyer and full-back Carwyn Penny make their debuts, replacing Joe Goodchild and Ben Jones from the opening 36-3 win over Scotland.

Cai Evans moves from full-back to fly-half, Ben Thomas comes in at 12 and Callum Carson moves to outside centre.

Tighthead prop Rhys Henry replaces Sam Wainwright, while number eight Morgan Morris comes in for Taine Basham.

There is also a place on the bench for 19-year-old Tomi Lewis, who impressed for Wales in the World Rugby Sevens Series earlier this season.

"We've got some players returning to their regions this weekend, so it's a huge opportunity for these new boys making their first U20 appearance in the Six Nations," said head coach Jason Strange.

"We need to keep improving after a good opening game against Scotland, because England always pose one of the biggest challenges at any age grade.

"It should make for a fascinating game. The synthetic pitch at Kingston Park is conducive to running rugby - something both teams will be looking to produce."

England beat Italy 27-15 away in their opener, while France beat Ireland 34-24.

Wales U20: Carwyn Penny (Gloucester); Rio Dyer (Dragons), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Blues), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues), Iestyn Harris (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Henry (Ospreys), Jack Pope (Bridgend), Max Williams (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (capt, Leicester Tigers), Dan Davis (Scarlets), Morgan Morris (Ospreys).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Josh Reynolds (Dragons), Sam Wainwright (RGC), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Taine Basham (Dragons), Aaron Hemmings (Scarlets), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets).