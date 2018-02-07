BBC Sport - Six Nations: Jamie Roberts and Ugo Monye look ahead to England against Wales

Wales believe they can beat England - Roberts

Wales centre Jamie Roberts says Warren Gatland's side will be confident they can beat England when the two nations meet at Twickenham this weekend.

LISTEN: Rugby Union Weekly

Top videos

Video

Wales believe they can beat England - Roberts

Video

Reasons to look forward to the Winter Olympics

Video

‘The rat in my head that won't stop’

Video

Highlights: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County

Video

Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale

Video

Highlights: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall

Video

Highlights: Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (aet)

Video

Escare's 'wonderful' try of the week

Video

'Lovely goal' - Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh

Video

Millennials watch old GB Winter Olympics moments

Video

In with the fans at historic Super Bowl

Video

'My mum hates my lip tattoo' - skier Cheshire's ink addiction

Video

Munich air crash changed my life - Sir Bobby Charlton

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired