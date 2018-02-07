Liam Williams: Saracen among Wales' released players for weekend

Liam Williams was first choice full-back for the 2017 British and Irish Lions in New Zealand

Wales have released Liam Williams to Saracens after he was omitted from the squad to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Instead Williams is free to play for Sarries when they host Newcastle in the Aviva Premiership on the same day.

He is among 11 players returning to clubs or regions for the weekend.

Wings Alex Cuthbert and Hallam Amos, lock Seb Davies, utility back Owen Williams and flanker James Davies have also been released.

Cuthbert and Seb Davies join prop Dillon Lewis, flanker Ellis Jenkins and scrum-half Tomos Williams in being available for Cardiff Blues' home Pro14 game against Cheetahs on Saturday.

Scarlets have hooker Ryan Elias and James Davies for their trip to Benetton on Sunday, 11 February.

Amos could play for Dragons against Glasgow on Friday while prop Nicky Smith could play at Connacht with Ospreys on Friday.

Gloucester's Williams could be up against Leicester on Saturday.

Ospreys lock Adam Beard and centre Owen Watkin have been retained by Wales, but are not in the matchday squad.