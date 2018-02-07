BBC Sport - Six Nations: Anthony Watson scores England opener in win over Italy
Watson scores England opener in win over Italy
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch as Ben Te'o gives England momentum before Anthony Watson scores the opening try in the defending champions' 46-15 victory over Italy on the opening weekend of the Six Nations in Rome.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired