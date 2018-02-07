Edinburgh: SRU to consider new 6,000-seat stadium at Murrayfield

Edinburgh use the back pitches at Murrayfield for training

The Scottish Rugby Union will explore moving Edinburgh to a new 6,000-seat stadium on Murrayfield's back pitches.

The governing body is to conduct a feasibility study which could, if things are accelerated, see Richard Cockerill's team play their home games on the new site next season.

Contrary to reports, the project will not cost anywhere close to £10m.

Temporary stands would be relocated from Myreside to Murrayfield, while extra stands would raise the capacity.

More to follow