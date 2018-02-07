Edinburgh: SRU to consider new 6,000-seat stadium at Murrayfield

By Tom English

BBC Scotland

Edinburgh's Darryl Marfo trains at Murrayfield
Edinburgh use the back pitches at Murrayfield for training

The Scottish Rugby Union will explore moving Edinburgh to a new 6,000-seat stadium on Murrayfield's back pitches.

The governing body is to conduct a feasibility study which could, if things are accelerated, see Richard Cockerill's team play their home games on the new site next season.

Contrary to reports, the project will not cost anywhere close to £10m.

Temporary stands would be relocated from Myreside to Murrayfield, while extra stands would raise the capacity.

More to follow

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Beechcroft pitch

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired