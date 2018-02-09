BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: The Quote Quiz - Warren Gatland or Eddie Jones?

'He said what?!' The Quote Quiz: Gatland or Jones?

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones takes on England captain Dylan Hartley in an off-field battle to guess which of their respective coaches is responsible for a funny quote - ranging from the truth about arrogance, to watching cricket in Barbados.

Listen live to the Six Nations, England v Wales from 16:45 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website.

Watch live Six Nations, Scotland v France from 14:30 on BBC One.

Top videos

Video

'He said what?!' The Quote Quiz: Gatland or Jones?

Video

'That is superb skating' - OAR pairs duo shine

Video

'Strap yourselves in, this is Pyeongchang 2018'

Video

BBC's former GB skier Bell takes on Olympic downhill course

Video

Final-stone drama as OAR beat China in curling

Video

Janssen scores brilliant goal in Arsenal win

Video

Kane is 'most complete' striker - Khedira

Video

Carvalhal surprises reporters with tarts

Video

Philadelphia celebrates first Super Bowl win

  • From the section News
Video

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Newport County

Video

Controversy in opening Winter Olympics curling

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired